Disney Confirms The Marvels' Obscure Kree Villain

The first teaser trailer for The Marvels has arrived, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe their first look at the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. Featured prominently throughout the trailer is Zawe Ahston's mysterious Kree character, seen donning a Cosmi-Rod similar to what was used by Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) in earlier MCU projects. Though the teaser itself didn't reveal just who Ashton is playing in the picture, Disney revealed the character's identity through its press kit.

According to a caption included with trailer stills, Ashton is playing the Kree warlord Dar-Benn, a character that first debuted in the 1990s as part of the Silver Surfer series. Within the source material, Dar-Benn only has a few appearances, so it's likely the character's leap to live-action will largely be an original take using a character name Marvel already has the rights to.

In the trailer, the character can also be seen wearing a bangle similar to the one Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) found during the events of Ms. Marvel, a plot device sure to be explored at length in the upcoming blockbuster.

Outside of The Marvels, Ashton is probably best known for her role in Velvet Buzzsaw. Last October, the actor welcomed a child with Loki star Tom Hiddleston, whom she met while performing in the three-person play Betrayal. The third person in that play? No one other than Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox.

What is The Marvels about?

In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.