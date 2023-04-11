The Marvels Trailer Reveals First Look at Captain Marvel Sequel

The Marvels just crash-landed onto Good Morning America. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the Captain Marvel sequel, giving us the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster. The Marvels will feature Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on an intergalactic adventure that has something to do with Ms. Marvel's bangle. We got to see a brief tease of what's to come during the season one finale of Ms. Marvel, where Captain Marvel made a brief appearance in the series' mid-credits scene.

Not much is known about the sequel, but there have been a few leaks, even one with the superhero code name that Monica Rambeau will use in the film.

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, who are currently cast in mystery roles.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani shared in an interview earlier this year. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

The Marvels is set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.