Marvel Gets Major Update For Long-Awaited New Series on Disney+

After months of speculation regarding the release window of Echo, it looks like the series could finally be narrowing down a release window. Newly discovered evidence reveals a comic collection featuring Maya Lopez is being released this fall as a "media tie-in," suggesting it could be releasing the same time the show launches on Disney+.

The information comes from Daredevil fansite @manwithoutfear (via Murphy's Multiverse), which says Echo: The Saga of Maya Lopez is being pushed up from its 2024 release date. Originally set for release this summer, the trade paperback was then pushed back to February 2024 amid release uncertainty from Marvel Studios. Now, the collection is set for release on October 31st.

The ECHO: THE SAGA OF MAYA LOPEZ TPB that had been pushed to Feb 2024 has now been changed once again to October 31, 2023, and is advertised as a media tie-in, so maybe the show is coming in the fall pic.twitter.com/1Q4Nutgv4p — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) April 7, 2023

Is Echo really delayed?

Given Marvel's secrecy around projects, it's yet to be seen if the show is actually delayed. When it was first announced, Echo was given a "Summer 2023" release window, which it could still technically meet given summer runs through the end of September. Earlier this year, Echo showrunner Marion Dayre suggested the series was delayed to late 2023.

"You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick. There just simply was not enough time to do it that way," she said during an appearance on the Writers Panel podcast. "So it was sort of grabbing things from, like The Act, which was a limited series on Hulu, which we broke fairly quickly, so taking some of that, you know, laying out some tent poles that we more or less stuck with and shifting them around with the way that we did."

What is Echo about?

Echo is expected to be one of Marvel's most grounded projects yet. Marvel producer Stephen Broussard confirmed as much in an interview this February.

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing. I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he explained in a chat with Collider. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

Echo has yet to receive a release date from Disney+ while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service in 2024.

Echo has yet to receive a release date from Disney+ while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service in 2024.