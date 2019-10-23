Marvel Star Paul Rudd Makes Fun of His Ant-Man Figure’s Face

Paul Rudd has been a Hollywood staple ever since the ’90s, but he’s shot to even greater fame since taking up the role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor is currently promoting his new Netflix series, Living with Yourself, in which he plays two versions of the same character. Rudd recently paid a visit to Conan, where the two men discussed a hilarious-looking Ant-Man action figure.

“I want to talk to you about the face of your action figure,” Conan O’Brien explained before pulling out a smirking Ant-Man toy. “What an asshole.”

“Ant-Man’s a dick,” Rudd jokingly replied.

“Or a stroke victim,” Conan added.

“People who are suffering from bell’s palsy,” Rudd laughed.

“Did you have any say on this guy?,” Conan asked.

“No,” Rudd revealed. “When I saw it, I just started laughing so hard, because… Somebody, some guy, designed this. It could’ve been a woman, I don’t mean to judge, could be anybody, but it really makes me laugh that somebody put time into this and sculpted it.”

Rudd then proceeded to chuck the toy into the audience.

Currently, fans of the MCU are waiting to hear of an official announcement regarding a third Ant-Man film. While the movie hasn’t been confirmed on the Phase Four line-up, there have been hints that it will eventually be made. Ant-Man is the only hero to have gotten two films without plans for a third, though director Peyton Reed previously revealed a trilogy was his intention with the character.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

