Marvel Reveals First Echo Footage During D23 Expo

The first look at Marvel's Echo has officially arrived. During Saturday's D23 Expo, Marvel Studios unveiled the first footage for the upcoming Disney+ series, providing attendees with an exclusive look at what the show will entail. The live-action series will see Cox reprise her role as Maya Lopez / Echo, a deaf and Native American superhero who first debuted onscreen in last year's Hawkeye series. Joining Cox in Echo are Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Devery Jacobs as Julie. Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Cody Lightning have also been cast in the series in currently-unknown roles. While that footage is seemingly not going to be released to the public anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided a description of what it entailed.

"Starts with Native American ancestors. Echo gets a badass warrior brace for her leg. It ends with Kingpin missing one eye, and saying "Maya, it's been a long time.'"

"It's great," D'Onofrio told the audience of working on the series. "t's a great cast. I was so impressed by all these people... To bring Fisk and Maya back together again was an absolute thrill... We had some crazy scenes."

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Echo is expected to debut on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

