Marvel Fans Love Echo First Look

Marvel fans are loving their first look at Echo in her upcoming series. Alaqua Cox is coming back to the MCU as Maya Lopez. Last time fans saw her, she was tangling with Clint Barton in Hawkeye. The end of that Disney+ show left her searching for purpose after getting a measure of revenge against the Kingpin. However, the future is a bit open for Echo. She's headed back to her roots to figure out what's next. The fandom is more obsessed with how Charlie Cox's Daredevil figures into the upcoming plans. Also, it seems like Wilson Fisk is not exactly dead at the end of Hawkeye. So, there's a lot of ground to cover on Disney+ next year! Check out some of the reactions down below.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox said of her acting debut last year. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given… It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

A first look at Marvel Studios’ Echo. Coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MBfDmYUZ7l — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 17, 2022

