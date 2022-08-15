Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.

Another round of photos surfaced over the weekend showing D'Onofrio between takes, wearing a white suit vest with a black dress shirt.

Fisk returned in Hawkeye, serving as the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, a slight tweak from both his and the group's comic book origins. As the character was seemingly "killed off" during that show, it's unclear if the character is appearing in Echo as flashbacks or if the production is adapting another Kingpin-related comic story.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Disney's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

