Marvel Reveals Free Comic Book Day Titles For 2021

Though the COVID-19 pandemic saw Free Comic Book Day take on a new form last year, stretching itself from a one-day event to a season long one, the celebration of comics will come back this year in a major way and Marvel Comics has announced how they'll be celebrating. Confirmed in a press release today, Marvel revealed they'll publish two titles for the event, each issue containing two separate stories that will "provide perfect entry points for new readers to the thrilling ongoing sagas of the Avengers, Spider-Man, Venom, and the Hulk." Marvel also teased a "first glimpse" at the new eras for the characters will be seen

According to Marvel, writers Jason Aaron and Chip Zdarsky and "many more surprises" will help bring the free stories to life with art by the likes of Iban Coello and Greg Smallwood. The stories will be split across "Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk" and "Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom." Though Free Comic Book Day has traditionally been held on the first Saturday of May, this year's event (the 20th anniversary of FCBD) will take place on August 14th instead, meaning that retails have until Monday, June 7th to order their copies of the free issues.

"I am so happy to be making this announcement today and so proud of our work with retailers and vendors these last 20 years to bring more awareness to the comic books we all love," Geppi Family Enterprises President, Chairman & CEO Steve Geppi said in a previous statement. "In the past two decades, fans have experienced some truly remarkable Free Comic Book Day events because of the commitment of our partners to create an incredible celebration of comics. It’s such an energizing day and we look forward to making our 20th anniversary celebration the best one yet!"

"Celebrating 20 years of FCBD is a fantastic milestone," Free Comic Book Day founder Joe Field added. "Free Comic Book Day has been the introduction to comics for so many and while the world has changed over these last 20 years, our love of comics and the power of comics to entertain and enlighten is stronger than ever. I’m thrilled we’re focusing on a fun-filled worldwide single-day FCBD again for 2021. I can’t wait to see all the first-time comic-curious readers, as well as our long-time faithful fans come together once again."

