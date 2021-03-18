Avatar: The Last Airbender Free Comic Book Day Dark Horse Titles Announced

✖

Dark Horse announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will be getting some titles for Free Comic Book Day. The publisher told fans about the news on social media, and people are excited. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, both series have experienced a surge of interest. Both The Last Airbender and Korra were highly-influential kids shows during their heyday. With Dark Horse’s titles, fans can get even more of the story with characters like Aang and his friends. (If you’ve ever wondered what happened to the Avatars after the curtain fell, this is where you’re going to want to look.) So, this is obviously a cause for celebration among the fandom. And more importantly, it’s all free, which means the barrier to entry is basically just access to a computer and a local comic shop.

Dark Horse describes their Silver offering on August 14th.

Our #FreeComicBookDay Silver (all-ages) comic has been revealed! This issue will feature two new tales from The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Creators include @kikuhughes @SaraAlfageeh @sambeckdraws & @Srganuch. More info: https://t.co/UNlBvBbFeG pic.twitter.com/3Kt9pppX5L — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) March 18, 2021

“In partnership with Diamond Distributors, Dark Horse Comics is pleased to announce its Free Comic Book Day Silver offering: Avatar: The Last Airbender/The Legend of Korra, arriving August 14 at your local comic shop.”

“This Summer readers of all ages can celebrate the world of the Four Nations with two all-new stories from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra! Your favorite characters from both generations of Avatar teams bring you some food for thought––and more than a few laughs along the way of course! Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will be brought to life by creators Kiku Hughes, Sara Alfageeh, Sam Beck, and Savanna Ganucheau.”

Check out this description of Free Comic Book Day and how you can find these titles:

Free Comic Book Day is a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books free to anyone who comes into their shops. Find a participating comic shop near you and learn more at FreeComicBookDay.com.

Will you be picking these up in August? Let us know down in the comments!