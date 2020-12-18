Free Comic Book Day Announces 2021 Plans

✖

A lot of traditions and milestones have been thrown into disarray over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made public gatherings and many occasions more difficult. One event that was definitely affected by the pandemic was the annual Free Comic Book Day, which allows fans to check out a line of free comics from multiple publishers while supporting their local comic book store. As a result of the virus' ongoing spread, the one-day May event was reworked into a month-long "Free Comic Book May", before later being changed even further into a summer-long event. To get ahead of the curve for next year, Diamond Comic Distributors announced their plans for the 2021 Free Comic Book Day event -- including some slight changes from what fans have grown to expect. Namely, the event - which will serve as its 20th anniversary - will be moving out of its traditional "1st Saturday in May" date, instead of taking place on Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

We're incredibly excited to announce that Free Comic Book Day 2021 will once again be a single-day celebration! However, out of an abundance of caution, we've made a tweak to the 2021 date... FCBD 2021 will take place at local comic shops on Saturday, August 14, 2021! pic.twitter.com/qYiUrkFNS1 — Free Comic Book Day (@Freecomicbook) December 17, 2020

Given the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic - namely, the question mark surrounding the timeline of widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccine - this decision to move definitively into the second half of the year definitely makes sense. And according to those tied to the event, the goal is to up the ante with the 2021 proceedings.

"I am so happy to be making this announcement today and so proud of our work with retailers and vendors these last 20 years to bring more awareness to the comic books we all love," Geppi Family Enterprises President, Chairman & CEO Steve Geppi said in a statement. "In the past two decades, fans have experienced some truly remarkable Free Comic Book Day events because of the commitment of our partners to create an incredible celebration of comics. It’s such an energizing day and we look forward to making our 20th anniversary celebration the best one yet!"

"Celebrating 20 years of FCBD is a fantastic milestone," Free Comic Book Day founder Joe Field added. "Free Comic Book Day has been the introduction to comics for so many and while the world has changed over these last 20 years, our love of comics and the power of comics to entertain and enlighten is stronger than ever. I’m thrilled we’re focusing on a fun-filled worldwide single-day FCBD again for 2021. I can’t wait to see all the first-time comic-curious readers, as well as our long-time faithful fans come together once again."

