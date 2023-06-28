Secret Invasion Confirms Major Detail About Guardians of the Galaxy Character

In true espionage fashion, Secret Invasion Episode 2 managed to sneak in some pretty big developments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe that many viewers may have missed. However, if you know your intel about the MCU and the careful eye of a good spy, you could not only piece together what big Marvel Skrull event Secret Invasion is clearly foreshadowing but also spot one piece of information that finally confirms a longstanding mystery about one Guardians of the Galaxy character.

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

After reconnecting with her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), G'iah (Emilia Clarke) starts to have doubts about her allegiance to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the Skrull radical who killed Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). While back at Gravik's hideout, G'iah goes looking through computer files that Gravik is keeping secret, and discovers that the terrorist leader isn't just planning chaotic destabilization of Earth – he's also working on an experiment to enhance the Skrulls themselves.

Based on the bio for Groot (Vin Diesel) that shows up in Garvik's computer files, it's now confirmed that Groot is from Planet X – something the MCU hasn't confirmed concretely until now.

Groot actor Vin Diesel previously confirmed to ComicBook.com that he and Kevin Feige were once tossing around the idea of exploring Groot's origin, in "The Return to Planet X":

"If you're talking to [Marvel Studios boss Kevin] Feige," Diesel told our reporter, "You can ask him about the Groot story that he's excited about; the return to Planet X."

Clearly, that idea didn't happen (but that Groot animated series did?) but... now that's one more MCU mystery we can put to bed.

Marvel's Super-Skrulls Explained

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Comics, the Super-Skrull Kl'rt has been one of the oldest foes of the Fantastic Four and other Marvel heroes. He was a soldier who was transformed by Skull Emperor Dorrek VII into a Skrull with the combined powers of the Fantastic Four (stretching, flame, rock skin, invisibility).

Marvel's "Secret Invasion" comic book event took the concept of "Super Skrulls" to a new level: the Skrull faction that went deep-cover and invaded Earth, also developed Skrulls that were artificially powered (with genetic experimentation and/or tech upgrades) with the abilities of many different Marvel heroes and villains (The Avengers, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Nova, Doc Ock, etc.). These Super Skrulls were used as the brute force warriors that attacked Earth's heroes in the open, while other Skrulls used subterfuge to replace key people and sew paranoia and doubt to split the hero ranks.

From what we're seeing in Secret Invasion, the MCU Super-Skrull will be a hybrid of some of the universe's toughest creatures. Can't wait to see it.

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.