Secret Invasion Star Confirms Major Change to Captain Marvel

In a post-Avengers: Endgame world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started changing drastically. Gone are the days when the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were mainstays within the franchise. Now, some 15 years after the franchise was first introduced, an entirely new slate of superheroes is serving as the foundation of the property. Amongst those heroes is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who's already undergoing a major change.

Though she debuted in a self-titled solo film in 2019, Marvel Studios opted to removed the Captain Marvel branding from the franchise beginning with its sequel The Marvels. According to Secret Invasion lead Samuel L. Jackson, that's because the MCU no longer has just one Captain Marvel—it now has three.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson said on a recent episode of Sway's Universe (via The Direct). "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

Joining Larson in The Marvels is Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau within the MCU, and Iman Vellani, the beloved actor behind Marvel's live-action Kamala Khan. New additions to the project include Zawe Ashton, the film's Kree villain named Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon, whose role has yet to be revealed. Other additions include Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, Caroline Simonnet, and Jessica Zhou.

