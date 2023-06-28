Secret Invasion Episode 2's Surprising Reveal Has Fans Shook
Secret Invasion Episode 2 is out in the world, and that last reveal has fans asking all kinds of questions about the MCU. In the latest episode of the Marvel Disney+ show, viewers were shocked to learn that there are 1,000,000 Skrulls on Earth in the current day. If that were't surprising enough, the end of this week's Secret Invasion revealed Nick Fury's wife. But, she's not just the life partner for our favorite super spy, she's also a Skrull herself. In the credits she's listed as Priscilla Fury in the credits. Played by Charlayne Woodard, people at home couldn't believe that Samuel L. Jackson just casually strolled into his house, put on his wedding ring and acted like nothing was going on outside. n
More than anything it casts doubt on a lot of Fury's past. How much do we really know about the former SHIELD director really? It seems not a ton! Has she been with him since the moment they arrived on Earth? What has she been doing? Did she get blipped? Is she one of Fury's Skrull spies too? How far does all of this go? Who even knows? But, Secret Invasion just gave itself a massive shot in the arm heading into episode 3. Check out some of the best reactions for yourself down below!
What do you think the story is with Fury's wife? Let us know down in the comments!
