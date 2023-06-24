ComicBook Nation: Marvel Secret Invasion Review & AI Controversy

The ComicBook Nation crew breaks down the premiere of Marvel's Secret Invasion Disney+ series and get into the debate about the show's opening credits being made by AI.

They also discuss DC's The Flash movie's box office, and how it may have killed a Batman Beyond movie for Michael Keaton; a new expose cast doubt on the future of the Spider-Verse movies; comics get a spotlight as we discuss DC debuting Wonder Woman's daughter and Marvel bringing back the Ultimate Universe; AEW prepares for Forbidden Door, and Netflix continues the Monsterverse with the Skull Island anime series!

It's a thiccc one! Enjoy!

Secret Invasion Review

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In ComicBook.com's official review of Secret Invasion, critic Adam Barnhardt says that Samuel L. Jackson and the rest of the cast elevate this series to a unique level of maturity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – even if it's not all that exciting:

Secret Invasion is absolutely fine. Action is few and far between as the set pieces remain some of Marvel's smallest yet. Dialogue between friends and enemies alike is at the forefront of the show as it avoids falling into traditional Marvel rhythm. Unfortunately for the series, even though into doesn't fall into a traditional mold at the House of Ideas, the first two episodes are unable to stand out from any other action-adventure streaming today. Rating: 3 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)

