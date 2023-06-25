Secret Invasion Director Reveals Who You Can Trust

The plot of Secret Invasion involves the invasion of Earth by the shape-shifting Skrulls. The aliens were first introduced during the events of Captain Marvel (2019) and have since increased their numbers drastically, infiltrating various major positions around the world. While some characters you've come to know and love may eventually be revealed as Skrulls, Secret Invasion helmer Ali Selim says there will be a few characters you can always trust while watching the show's five remaining episodes.

"The audience can always trust Nick Fury, even though there's a twist in the show. And you can always trust his friend Talos," Selim said in a new chat with SFX Magazine (via The Direct).

Who's actually a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

Viewers will know the likes of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), G'iah (Emilia Clarke), and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Others, however, think characters like James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadles) might also be a Skrull in disguise given his new position within the United States government.

Others think Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) may end up being a Skrull as well, though Smulders herself has said her character has been, in fact, killed off during the premiere episode's closing moments.

"Finally it's out there. I've been well trained—yeah, I've had to keep secrets," Smulders confirmed to Vanity Fair. When asked directly if the death of Maria Hill is a fake-out, Smulders answered that it was a very real death, one this very likely final: "I'm pretty sure this is it... It felt and it feels strange. Maria Hill's passing is very real, and it's shocking, and it feels very human."

Smulders then acknowledged that Marvel is knee-deep in multiversal storytelling before adding she feels Maria Hill is done-done. "There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible. But I'm pretty sure this is it," Smulders added.

