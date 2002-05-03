Marvel Secret Wars Fan Poster Featuring Spider-Man & Venom Posted by Bosslogic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is neck-deep in multiverse shenanigans, with the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness just being two examples of heroes and villains from alternate realities causing problems for the superheroes of the 616. Now, fan-favorite artist Boss Logic has shared artwork for their idea on a Secret Wars movie, the comic crossover event that many believe to be the major event of Marvel's next big phases, by uniting Spider-Man and the Venom symbiote in an adventure that could very well take place in the future.

For those who might not be familiar with the Secret Wars crossover event that took place within Marvel Comics, the series first arrived in 1984 via a maxi-series that saw some of the biggest heroes and villains transported to an alien world wherein they would do battle to appease the fascination of an all-powerful being known as The Beyonder. In recent years, a new take on this crossover was created by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic, wherein a series of "incursions" were threatening the multiverse as a whole, creating a single planet that smashed together alternate realities and ruled by the villain known as Dr. Doom. With Dr. Strange's latest film introducing the idea of incursions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it certainly seems as if the latter tale is being set up for the future of the Disney franchise.

Fan Artist Boss Logic took the opportunity to show Spider-Man and the Venom symbiote side-by-side, with the after-credits scenes of both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home seeing Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock learning of the existence of Peter Parker before being transported back to his original universe:

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has yet to deal with the problems that arise via the introduction of symbiotes, though with the teases we've seen, it wouldn't be surprising if the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler will eventually run into this different version of his arch-rival in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

