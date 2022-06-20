Secret Wars Trends After Marvel Hints at Next Big Saga

There may have been some bumps (and delays) in the road, but Marvel Studios is slowly approaching the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phases 1-3, also known as the Infinity Saga, led up to the eventual confrontation with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. With the Mad Titan and the cosmic artifacts in the rearview mirror, a new saga awaits fans. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had alluded to what's next for the MCU, with all signs pointing to the comic book event series Secret Wars. Fans on social media have started to show their excitement over the possibility of Secret Wars making it to the big screen.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige revealed to Total Film (via GamesRadar). "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Projects like Marvel's What If... ?, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have begun to plant the seeds for Secret Wars. Every streaming series or feature film has had a connection to the multiverse, with Loki introducing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and Doctor Strange 2 namedropping "incursions," which is where two alternate Earths collide with each other. The MCU's Secret Wars would more than likely be inspired by the 2015 crossover event from creators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. Other major players in the comic book version of Secret Wars include the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, who have yet to officially make their MCU debuts aside from John Krasinski playing Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

