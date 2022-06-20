Secret Wars Trends After Marvel Hints at Next Big Saga
There may have been some bumps (and delays) in the road, but Marvel Studios is slowly approaching the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phases 1-3, also known as the Infinity Saga, led up to the eventual confrontation with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. With the Mad Titan and the cosmic artifacts in the rearview mirror, a new saga awaits fans. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had alluded to what's next for the MCU, with all signs pointing to the comic book event series Secret Wars. Fans on social media have started to show their excitement over the possibility of Secret Wars making it to the big screen.
"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige revealed to Total Film (via GamesRadar). "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."
Projects like Marvel's What If... ?, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have begun to plant the seeds for Secret Wars. Every streaming series or feature film has had a connection to the multiverse, with Loki introducing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and Doctor Strange 2 namedropping "incursions," which is where two alternate Earths collide with each other. The MCU's Secret Wars would more than likely be inspired by the 2015 crossover event from creators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. Other major players in the comic book version of Secret Wars include the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, who have yet to officially make their MCU debuts aside from John Krasinski playing Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Secret Wars Needs to Wait for Phase 6
Better put secret wars in phase 6 otherwise it’ll feel rushed. Doom hasn’t been fully flushed out yet, same with kang https://t.co/Lx4ZYAP08Z— alexander (@a13xre) June 20, 2022
We're Going to Freak Out
If secret wars gets announced I’m gonna freak the fuck out https://t.co/o6BBThNyj5— Chris (@_AKASOR) June 20, 2022
Can't Have Secret Wars Without the FF and Doom
I'm going to throw my hat in with everyone saying the same thing.
If MCU Secret Wars is coming, please have the Fantastic Four and Doom properly built up to feature heavily in it, as they did in the comics.— damagedirect (@damagedirect) June 20, 2022
Secret Wars With Kang the Conqueror Sprinkled In?
I'd be surprised if it's not a Secret Wars / Kang the Conqueror spin. Multiverse war seems to be where it's headed, and if that's the case, it's gonna be larger than the battle in Endgame 👀 https://t.co/3mYtkkXKJO— nathan coker (@ncavalanche) June 20, 2022
How About Avengers vs. X-Men Instead?
If we’re nearing the end, I’m thinking it maybe either Secret Wars saga or X-men vs. The Avengers saga https://t.co/J2m02v3i21— Beanie Baby Hughes (@HughTubeGaming) June 20, 2022
Which Secret Wars?
The question is though, which Secret Wars? There've been two. The first one, where Spider-Man got the black suit, and the more recent one...I don't think I have to tell y'all which one I'M hoping for.— Brennan Hearn (@InsomniacFurre) June 20, 2022
Don't Let This Be Another Mephisto Swerve
If it’s not Secret Wars it’ll be Mephisto all over again 🥴🫠 but I feel like most signs and storylines are all headed for it. Easiest way to start a “clean” slate and retcon x men. Gives us a proper fresh start without a bunch of lingering storylines.— maci ray (@boomrrang) June 20, 2022
Let's Mix and Match
Rumors are floating around that it could be 'Secret Wars', but @Marvel loves to mix and match storylines, so we could also see an @Avengers vs. X-Men film as well. pic.twitter.com/0DaUGOLVp7— Mr. J 🏳️🌈 (Joshua) (@joshHsmith1991) June 20, 2022
Marvel Has Thrown It In Our Faces
Hinting at secret wars like they haven’t blatantly thrown it in our faces the past couple of movies 😂 https://t.co/6mCcGpMAeY— Spencer Vogel (@CountryDumb662) June 20, 2022
Makes Perfect Sense
calling it now, secret wars is where the MCU is heading – multiverse, legacy and new era of heroes, introduction and clarification on universe-wide power (Celestials and ones above) – just makes perfect sense and ups the stakes massively https://t.co/21G47WDPJe— Ethan Webb (HE/HIM) (@esweegie) June 20, 2022