Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige told Total Film. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going."

The teased endgame is Secret Wars, inspired by the 2015 comic book crossover of the same name, where a multiversal war and cosmic events called incursions threaten the destruction of entire universes. Marvel has hinted at the direction of this next phase with the arrival of He Who Remains (Loki's Jonathan Majors, who will return as the timelord Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), and the looming perils of incursions in Doctor Strange 2.

Feige teased, "We'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Marvel Studios will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 but is expected to hold off on major announcements until D23 Expo, Disney's bi-annual convention confirmed to showcase new titles from Marvel and Lucasfilm during its Hall D23 presentation on September 10.

Marvel Studios' upcoming slate includes Thor: Love and Thunder (in theaters July 8), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (streaming August 17 on Disney+), an untitled Marvel Halloween Special (fall 2022 on Disney+), the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (winter 2022 on Disney+), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters November 11). New episodes of Ms. Marvel are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.