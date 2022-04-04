Marvel Select Moon Knight Disney Exclusive Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel's Moon Knight series starring Oscar Issac began streaming on Disney+ this week, but if you were hoping to celebrate by adding some new action figures to your collection, you're going to be pretty disappointed on that front. As far as we can tell, the only releases thus far have been t-shirts, a Funko Pop based on the comics, a very simple mug (limited to 1000 pieces), and this Marvel Select figure from Diamond Select Toys. UPDATE: Proper Moon Knight merch has finally arrived!

If the Marvel Select Moon Knight figure seems a little odd to you, the fact that it's a repaint of a figure released in 2006 is probably to blame. It's definitely a throwback style that could have used more than a fresh coat of paint after 16 years. Still, if you're a Moon Knight fan that's interested in adding this oddity to your collection, pre-orders are live here at shopDisney (exclusive) now for $29.99.

The figure stands 7-inches tall and features 16 points of articulation, a diorama base featuring the doorway to the temple of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, two moon-shaped throwing knives, and the Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork.

As noted, Moon Knight merch has begun to drop, and we expect to see new releases each week as the show progresses. Keep tabs on our Gear section for updates. A synopsis for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ reads:

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday. You can keep tabs on all of the news from the series right here.