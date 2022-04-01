Moon Knight Comics Cover Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight series starring Oscar Issac is now streaming on Disney+, and Funko has done the usual thing and marked the occasion with a Pop figure. However, the Funko Pop depicts the character as he appeared on the cover of Marvel Spotlight on the Moon Knight: Enter the Conqueror-Lord Vol. 1 No. 28 from 1976 – the first solo appearance of Moon Knight. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 with a release date set for August/September. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Not that we're complaining. The Moon Knight Comic Cover Funko Pop looks great, but there has been a suspicious lack of Disney+ Moon Knight related merch leading up to the launch of the show. Basically, t-shirts have been the whole story thus far, which is unusual for a Marvel debut such as this. Generally, we see some action figures and such launch from the likes of Hasbro and Funko before any big premiere.

Perhaps Disney+ is just being more secretive than usual. Maybe pandemic manufacturing bottlenecks have caused a delay. Whatever the case, we wouldn't be surprised to see an avalanche of Moon Knight merch (especially Funko Pops) to drop as the show progresses, so stay tuned to out Gear section for more updates in the coming weeks. We might even see more today. Funko works in mysterious ways.

The new Moon Knight Funko Pop figure is set against a comic book cover backdrop, and the whole thing is wrapped in a hard protective case that you can hang on your wall. While you're placing your pre-order for it, you might want to check out the Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Comic Cover Funko Pop that dropped last week if you haven't already secured one for your collection. A synopsis for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ reads:

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday. You can keep tabs on all of the news from the series right here.