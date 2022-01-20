Moon Knight Disney+ Merch Kicks Off With T-Shirts at Hot Topic

In recent weeks, new merch releases have centered around the upcoming The Batman film and The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+. With the full trailer for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight dropping earlier this week, and its Disney+ debut coming up fast on March 30th, we will undoubtedly see many products based on Oscar Isacc’s portrayal of Marc Spector / Steven Grant. The first comes to us in the form of t-shirts at Hot Topic.

Hot Topic has released t-shirts featuring the Moon Knight series logo and a circle badge shirt of the new Moon Knight suit. You can shop these designs here at Hot Topic for $23.90 – $27.90 depending on size (XS to 3XL). At the time of writing, the shirts are eligible for a buy 2 get 1 free deal when you use the code HTDEAL at checkout.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+’s Hawkeye) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, television’s The Exorcist). Part of Phase 4 of the MCU, Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Djinn, Ramy) in an undisclosed role.

Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.