Netflix Boss Clarifies the Status of Marvel TV Series

After ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is brimming with possibilities and potential, spawning many spinoffs and side stories in theaters and on television. The Netflix series have proven to be some of the most popular offerings outside of the movies, with six different series and multiple seasons.

But the news of the cancellation of Iron Fist has people concerned about the future of Marvel Television‘s series on the streaming platform, as well as the announcement of Marvel content on Disney’s own streaming service.

Fans don’t have to worry, though, as it seems like Marvel is going to remain on Netflix for the time being. In a statement to The Insider, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos addressed Iron Fist’s cancellation and the other series’ continuation.

“Those shows are for us to cancel and we’re super happy with their performance so far,” Sarandos said.

The comment comes just days before the premiere of Daredevil Season 3, which is Marvel’s flagship series on Netflix. The second season of The Punisher has also wrapped filming, and a release date will likely be announced after Daredevil drops. Jessica Jones Season 3 is also in the works, and there’s word that Luke Cage will get picked up for a third season as well.

The cancellation of Iron Fist was surprising to some. While the first season was critically panned by fans, the second season was better received and left the characters off on a cliffhanger. Netflix and Disney announced the cancellation last week, possibly hinting that Danny Rand and Colleen Wing could appear somewhere else down the line.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said the statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Actor Finn Jones also took to social media to thank the fans for their support, though he gave no indication that he would appear once again down the line.

“With every end is a new beginning,” Jones posted. “I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Daredevil Season 3 will drop on Netflix on Friday, October 19th.

