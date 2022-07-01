Marvel Announces New Spider-Man Series From Dan Slott and Mark Bagley

Legendary Spider-Man creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are returning to the web-slinger for a new ongoing series. Spider-Man #1 launches in the aftermath of Edge of Spider-Verse to coincide with Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, and teams Slott and Bagley together for the very first time. The new Spider-Man ongoing series will feature appearances from Spider-Verse heroes such as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, along with some of the new heroes set to be introduced in Edge of Spider-Verse. As an added bonus, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man will also tie into Spider-Man, picking up plot elements such as Spidey's new costume and his mysterious association with Norman Osborn.

"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable! Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly-- adjectiveless-- SPIDER-MAN title!" Slott said about returning to Spider-Man.

"We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!" he added.

"THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE will see Peter, Miles, and your favorite characters from previous Spider-Verse stories, along with all-new characters from the upcoming EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE mini, slam them all together, and bring the entire SPIDER-VERSE saga to a fiery close! It's going to have lots of action, surprises, but most of all, it's going to have a lot of heart! Even though this story will be epic, it will also have a profound effect on Peter Parker. You are not going to want to miss this!"

"Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-Verse storyline is really exciting," Bagley added. "Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there."

You can check out the cover and the first look at Spider-Man #1 below. The issue goes on sale October 5th.