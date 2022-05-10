Marvel and Dan Slott Announce Plans to End the Spider-Verse

✖

Writer Dan Slott is returning to the Spider-Man office for Edge of Spider-Verse, a five-issue miniseries debuting in August that will bring the Spider-Verse saga to a cataclysmic conclusion later this year in The End of Spider-Verse. Slott will team with a team of writers and artists on Edge of Spider-Verse, introducing all-new versions of the web-slinger from across the Spider-Verse. Other fan-favorite Spider-Heroes will also be featured in the stories, including Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India.

Each issue of Edge of Spider-Verse will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for The End of Spider-Verse.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott shared with Polygon. "Yes, that's right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

When asked if End of Spider-Verse is truly the end of the Spider-Verse, Slott couldn't help but gleefully poke fun at how death is never the end in the world of comics. "If you ask me, it's madness," Slott said enthusiastically. "Why would they do this? WHY? They could've milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!"

Some of the new Spider-Heroes fans can expect to meet in Edge of Spider-Verse include a Black Cat with spider powers named Night-Spider designed by artist Kris Anka; a Kraven the Hunter variant named Hunter-Spider designed by Mark Bagley; and a kilt-wearing Spider-Laird designed by Martin Coccolo.

The news of Marvel's plans for the Spider-Verse comes as both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are leaning into the Multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home helped break open the multiverse, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took Stephen Strange, America Chavez, and Scarlet Witch on a multiversal adventure. Sony also has two sequels to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse planned – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Meanwhile, Marvel Comics has also expanded its multiverse content with Avengers Forever, What If... Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, along with multiverse stories in Avengers and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

You can find the solicitation and creative teams for August's Edge of Spider-Verse #1-3 below. Let us know what you think of Marvel's Spider-Verse plans in the comments!

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE!

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 8/3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE

On Sale 8/17

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKAOn Sale 8/31