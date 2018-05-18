Marvel Teases Spidergeddon

Big things are happening in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man series, and it goes by the name Spidergeddon.

Marvel teased a big Spider-Man related event earlier today when they released an image that reads “Spidergeddon is nigh”. Now, that’s not a lot to go on mind you, and really could be anything, but the teaser definitely has our attention.

If there is one thing to glean from the simple teaser, it is the white text on black background theme. Marvel is relaunching Spidey in the new Amazing Spider-Man series by Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley, and it has already been revealed that he will be donning the black costume once more. So, is this the cause of that change, or will this be the event that brings him back to the classic Spider-Man suit?

The Spider-Man universe has grown quite a bit over the last few years, especially after Spider-Verse, with Spider-Gwen receiving a huge push in popularity as a result. Miles Morales is also still swinging around the city, and other characters like Kaine and Spider-Woman are still alive and well, so odds are all or at least some of them will be involved in this event in some form or fashion.

While we wait for more answers you can check out the teaser image above.

The Spider-Man books have been guided by Dan Slot for the last several years, and have delivered some memorable storylines. For Spencer’s run, fans can expect a return to some classic elements while still honoring the big steps Slott’s run made.

“I think that a lot of what I’ll be doing is reconnecting Peter with some very classic, quintessential elements of the story that fans and readers are going to recognize,” Spencer said. “And it’s exciting to bring the character back to basics and, at the same time, Dan [Slott] has obviously had one of the best runs on the character ever, and we’re certainly going to honor the things that he’s done and build from there.”

“The best Spider-Man, his personal [trouble] is mirroring his troubles in costume, and the two stories are feeding each other and being Spider-Man always comes with considerable costs to Peter,” Spencer noted. “It’s always getting in the way of his life. So, to me, it’s kind of a dance between those two things at this stage.”

The Amazing Spider-Man hits comic stores later this year.