Two Popular Steam Games Are Now Available for Free

Not one, but two Steam games have been randomly made free, and both are fairly popular. The first of these two games is Endless Legend from Amplitude Studios and Sega. Released in 2014, the 4x strategy game has a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, thanks to 84 percent of 17,349 user reviews being positive. This about lines up with the game's 82 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the strategy game is listed as "Playable" on Steam Deck as opposed to "Verified." This means it may require "extra effort" by Steam Deck users to interact with and configure. As for how long the game -- which normally runs at $29.99 -- is going to be free for, it's a while. More specifically, it is free to download until May 23.

The second free game is described as an online digital board game. It is also quite old at this point, having released in 2013 via developer Orange_Juice and publisher Fruitbat Factory. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is 100% Orange Juice, which normally costs $6.99. According to 25,547 user reviews, it is pretty good, because 92 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating itself. Unlike, Endless Legend, it doesn't have any Metacritic date to contrast this with. Also unlike Endless Legend, the game is "Verified" on Steam Deck.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch of each, and check out a trailer for the pair of free games as well:

Endless Legend

About: "Endless Legend is a 4X turn-based fantasy strategy game by the creators of Endless Space and Dungeon of the Endless. Control every aspect of your civilization as you struggle to save your homeworld Auriga. Create your own Legend!"

100% Orange Juice

About: "100% Orange Juice is a digital multiplayer board game populated by developer Orange Juice's all-star cast. Characters from Flying Red Barrel, QP Shooting, Suguri and Sora come together with all-new characters to duke it out... with dice."

