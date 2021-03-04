Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Poster Released

✖

The final episode of Marvel's WandaVision will be released on Disney+ this Friday, bringing to an end the first ever season of television from Marvel Studios. Fortunately for all of the WandaVision fans out there, there is still one more week of excitement ahead. One week after the finale, Disney+ is releasing the first installment of the Marvel Studios Assembled. This series of documentary specials will take you behind-the-scenes with new Marvel movies and shows after they're released, and the first special will be a deep dive into the making of WandaVision.

Ahead of The Making of WandaVision next week, Disney+ and Marvel have released a brand new poster for the special. You can check it out below!

View @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision through a new lens 🎥 Go behind the scenes with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, an Original Special streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dassODSPZC — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 4, 2021

"View Marvel Studios' WandaVision through a new lens," reads the tweet from Disney+. Go behind the scenes with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, an Original Special streaming March 12 on Disney+."

Here's Marvel's description of Assembled: The Making of WandaVision:

"Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park."

