Marvel Studios Logo Gets a Gold Makeover in ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Captain Marvel just might usher in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like that is already having a physical effect.

The first official trailer for Captain Marvel gives the Marvel Studios logo an update, which gives the font gold lettering on a dark blue background. This proves to be quite a change from the red, white, and black logo that Marvel Studios previously had, which celebrated the company’s tenth anniversary.

It’s unclear if this new logo will make its way to other Marvel films, or if it is specifically for Captain Marvel. Either way, it does have a striking aesthetic, and does symbolize the shift that the MCU is making as it wraps up Phase 3.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” Black Panther and Captain Marvel producer Nate Moore explained to ComicBook.com. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that shift into a new era will also involve telling more diverse stories.

“The success of Black Panther, like a lot of things with the history of Marvel Studios, has just emboldened us to just continue doing that and to continue heading forward with that.” Feige explained in a recent interview. “That’s what I loved about genre films, science fiction films, is you’re telling these very serious, very real stories — the X-Men are a great example of that — any great science fiction stories where you’re dealing with things like alien races or wars but you’re really talking about contemporary society.”

“You’re really talking about people, which is what I love. It gives you something fun and entertaining to watch on screen, because that’s what I wanna see when I go to the movies, but you’re getting a message… [Black Panther director] Ryan Coogler used to say something great when people would ask him, ‘Will non-people of color be able to see this movie?’ and he was like, ‘Yes. I’ve watched white characters for so long and connected with them.’”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.