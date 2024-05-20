Spider-Man: Reign II #2 Cover Reveals a Mysterious Feline Character (Exclusive)

Spider-Man is getting some help from a mysterious feline character in a look at an upcoming comic book cover. While fans experience new tales for Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man, the web-slinger is also the focus of another multiversal story from writer/artist Kaare Andrews. Spider-Man: Reign was a four-issue series featuring a retired Spider-Man 30 years in the future, who returns to his web-slinging ways to combat new injustices like the Sinner Six. The series became so popular that Marvel commissioned a sequel, titled Spider-Man: Reign II, which promises to explore more of this alternate future while introducing new, yet familiar, characters. One of those characters can be witnessed on the cover of the second issue.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Kaare Andrews' cover of August's Spider-Man: Reign II #2. It features Spider-Man on a rooftop wearing a brown duster coat with his grey beard flowing out of his mask. Beside him is a new feline character in an all-black costume, with white hair on their wrist and head. Could it be Earth-70237's version of Black Cat? While that remains a mystery for now, we do have a description of what to expect from the issue below, where you can also check out the Spider-Man: Reign II #2 cover.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Spider-Man: Reign II #2 about?

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #2 (of 5)

Written by Kaare Andrews

Art and Cover by Kaare Andrews

Old Man Peter returns to the past!

Can he save the future and, more importantly, Mary Jane?

Not if MILES MORALES has anything to say about it.

You don't want to miss the latest chapter of the most notorious Spidey story ever told!

On Sale 8/7

"I never imagined that I would ever be creating a sequel to a comic series from so long ago, my first major work in comics," Andrews shared. "Nor did I anticipate that a four-issue miniseries would continue to vibrate in the public consciousness today. But without fail, Spider-Man: Reign is mentioned in articles, lists, and social media posts."

"Many call it the most infamous Spider-Man story ever told. But for me, what's kept it relevant is the love behind creating that book," he continued. "This is the character I grew up with, the one that taught me how to be a man, how to live with failure and keep standing back up, the unrelenting force of trying to make things better."

"Reign was full of tragic and dark absurdity that only a young creator could come up with. A way to challenge the idea of personal power and responsibility. But as I've grown older, and after sitting with this story for so long, I started to ask myself this question, 'What if there was a way to go back and change what happened? What if I could fix everything?'" he added.

Spider-Man: Reign II #2 goes on sale August 7th.