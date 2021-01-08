Marvel Studios Releases New Legends Poster

✖

The next phase of Marvel finally begins next week when WandaVision premieres on Disney+. If you need some help recapping Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) stories, Marvel Studios: Legends had you covered. The first two episodes dropped today, are about seven minutes each, and focus on Wanda and Vision's individual journeys throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even if you've seen every Marvel movie countless times, it's still fun to get a little recap of your favorite characters. Marvel Studios also released a new poster for Legends today.

"Revisit epic moments in MCU history one character at a time with Marvel Studios: Legends, a new series now streaming on @DisneyPlus," @MarvelStudios tweeted. You can check out the poster below, which features Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and more.

Revisit epic moments in MCU history one character at a time with Marvel Studios: Legends, a new series now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/k8AlOXZzn4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 8, 2021

Many people jumped in the comments to thank Marvel for the episodes. "Nice recap for Wanda. Ready for WandaVision," @bewitchedwanda wrote. "Thank you for preparing us for WandaVision, we're ready," @jediwitchx added. However, some folks were a bit underwhelmed with the show. "Would've thought it would've been a docuseries discussing the characters' journeys throughout the MCU and their greatest moments. Just a glorified clips," @Darragh_Scanlon replied.

You can read the description for Marvel Studios: Legends here: "As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe."

You can read the description for WandaVision here: "WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

The first two Marvel Studios: Legends episodes are now available to watch on Disney+. WandaVision premieres on the streaming service on January 15th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.