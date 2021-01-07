Marvel Studios: Legends Debuts On Disney+ Tomorrow

✖

Marvel Studios is launching a new Disney+ series this week, with Marvel Studios: Legends set to make its premiere on Friday, January 8. The first episode of the series will focus on The Vision and Scarlet Witch, a timely look back at both of the characters' journeys and behind-the-scenes details as Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen gear up to portray the characters in WandaVision. This is the first Friday with content related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney+ launched with the Expanding the Universe documentary which previewed the future of the MCU when the streaming service launched.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released information about the upcoming Marvel Studios: Legends series and the premire episode focused on the two Avengers heroes who will be coming into focus throughout early 2021.

MARVEL STUDIOS: LEGENDS

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WANDA MAXIMOFF

Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most.

VISION

Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe also has a Black Widow movie and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the horizon, the titular characters in those shows will likely get their own episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends in the near future, as well.

