Marvel Teases Avengers, X-Men and Eternals Crossover for Summer 2022

Marvel is putting the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals on a collision course in 2022. On Monday, Marvel Comics released a teaser for “Judgment Day,” its upcoming summer 2022 event. The event involves the Avengers and the X-Men, who previously clashed in the 2012 event Avengers vs. X-Men, and the Eternals. Marvel previously teased the potential for “all out war” between the Eternals and the Avengers as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are currently occupying the corpse of a celestial as their home base. Marvel also recently announced that Eternals writer Kieron Gillen will write Immortal X-Men, a new X-Men series focusing on the Quiet Council of Krakoa, launching as part of Destiny of X in 2022.

The X-Men and the Eternals currently parallel each other in an interesting way. The Eternals have long been immortal, but Gillen’s run revealed their constant cycle of rebirth comes at the expense of human lives. Meanwhile, the mutants of Krakoa have discovered a way to avoid death using nothing but the mutant gifts of five among them. Thus far, the mutants have kept this a secret. What might happen when the Eternals and the Avengers find out the truth?

“So, the match is lit, and IMMORTAL X-MEN is a book about the burning. To speak in a Hickmanian idiom, this is the New Avengers to Gerry’s Avengers,” Gillen said in a statement announcing his return to the X-Men line, having previously written Uncanny X-Men leading up to Avengers vs. X-Men. “This is the book about Krakoa, and the Quiet council, with all its muffled screams. It’s about a group of people, some of whom are convinced they’re in the West Wing, some who have designs to be in House of Cards and at least one who knows they’re in Veep. It’s big ideas, politics, fights and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told across the widest possible canvas, in time and space. It’s some characters I’ve written before, with the volume turned up. It’s me falling in love with some characters I’ve never touched. It’s me somehow talking Marvel into paying me for having this much fun.”

Speaking to , Gillen hinted at how his run would touch on other parts of the Marvel Universe.” For me, it’s the ideal mix of huge and contained,” he said. “It’s touching some of the most important players and pieces in the Marvel universe (and so clearly is going to echo out) while also being entirely it’s own book, a singular compelling statement. The opening year is an epic, and the aim is to be classic.”

