Marvel Teases All-Out War Between Eternals and Avengers

While Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day seems to hint at tension building between the Avengers and the X-Men, Eternals #10 sees the Eternals and the Avengers possibly going to war. Marvel Comics today revealed that Eternals #10 sees the Eternals, still reeling from Thanos becoming their elected leader, infiltrating Avengers Mountain, the headquarters that the Avengers set up in the corpse of a dead celestial, a move that some Eternals consider sacrilege. Marvel’s press release for the issues teases that it is “the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022.” You can take a look at Esad Ribic’s Eternals #10 cover, showing Ikaris going toe-to-toe with Captain Marvel, below.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the series’ debut, writer Kieron Gillen hinted at how his run on Eternals with Ribic would touch on other parts of the Marvel Universe.” For me, it’s the ideal mix of huge and contained,” he said. “It’s touching some of the most important players and pieces in the Marvel universe (and so clearly is going to echo out) while also being entirely it’s own book, a singular compelling statement. The opening year is an epic, and the aim is to be classic.”

As mentioned, Thanos is currently leading the Eternals. In February’s special Eternals: The Undying, a much worse threat will emerge.

“For a second, try and have sympathy with Thanos,” Gillen said in a statement discussing Uranos’ debut in the issue. “He was born on Titan, to a family which he loathes and has nothing in common with. In our run, he arrives on Earth, and meets the rest of his extended family… and discovers that it’s the same thing, all over again. He has nothing in common with any of these people. How depressing for Thanos. And then he discovers… Uranos the Undying, Omnigenocidal Great Uncle, the rotting monstrous tree which Thanos’ apple barely fell from, proof that perhaps this capacity of horror does skip a generation. So it’s a happy ending for Thanos, really. Unhappy for everyone else, admittedly, but you can’t have everything. This is a story about some of the darkest periods in the Eternals saga, as two of the worst people in the Marvel Universe get to know each other. Less Meet Cute, more Meet Execute.”

Eternals #10 goes on sale in March.