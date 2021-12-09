Marvel Teases Captain Carter Series

Peggy Carter’s Captain America-inspired Captain Carter from Marvel’s What If…? animated series may be headlining a new series next spring. Marvel Comics released a piece of artwork featuring the red-white-and-blue Union Jack shield Captain Carter used in the first Marvel Studios animated series for Disney+. The only other information provided is the logline, “Reporting For Duty This March… Stay tuned tomorrow for more information.” While the publisher could be teasing a project for Captain Britain (Betsy Braddock of the X-Men), the more likely scenario is Marvel capitalizing on the momentum of What If…? and the multiverse to launch a new series for the Peggy Carter variant.

A version of Captain Carter originally made her debut in the Marvel Puzzle Quest video game, before fighting her way into the pages of Exiles #3 by Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite variant hero similar to Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider, Captain Carter was one of the breakout stars of What If…? Season 1, joining with T’Challa Star-Lord, Party Thor, Doctor Strange Supreme, Killmonger, Black Widow, and Gamora to form the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Hayley Atwell, who portrayed Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also voiced her character in What If…?. Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed Captain Carter will be a part of What If…?’s second season, as well as any future work to come.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Winderbaum said. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.”

Winderbaum went on to discuss Captain Carter and those Season 2 plans.

“And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure,” the producer added. “Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

More information on Marvel’s Captain Carter teaser will be released on Friday, December 10th.