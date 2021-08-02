What If...? Producer Confirms Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter to Appear in Future Seasons

✖

Marvel Studios has been working on the second season to Marvel's What If...? for a year and a half now and if one thing's for certain, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is going to be a presence moving forward. The character has been at the center of most of Marvel's marketing efforts for What If...? and during the show's virtual press conference on Sunday, longtime Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed Atwell will return not only in the show's second season, but any subsequent work after that.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

Winderbaum then went on to confirm the team plans on revisiting Carter with every season of the show, because they feel she helps keep the tapestry of the multiverse together.

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," the producer added. "Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

