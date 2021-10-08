What If? Fan Art Imagines Live-Action Captain Carter: The Winter Soldier Movie Poster

Thanks to the storytelling involved in Loki, Marvel Studios opened the book on the stories that could be told with the creation of the multiverse. Because of that, the first season of What If…? introduced fans to new iterations of characters they’ve come to know and love over the past decade. That includes Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, a version of Peggy Carter that took the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

The character’s introductory episode was largely based on Captain America: The First Avenger, and the second time we saw the character, she was in the midst of a scene ripped straight from the opening moments of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Now, one eager Marvel fan has imagined Atwell playing the role in live-action.

Friday, @SaifulCreation released a teaser poster of Atwell’s likeness on the body of Steve Rogers on the theatrical poster of The Winter Soldier. Swapped out is the logo as well, with the What If…? brand being shown instead of that of the Winter Soldier. See the piece for yourself below.

Luckily for fans of the character, What If…? producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed the character will return in future seasons of the animated series.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Winderbaum said at a press conference for the show earlier this year. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.”

“And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure,” the producer added. “Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”ehind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+.

