Marvel Unlimited Unlocking Some Venom And Absolute Carnage Comics For Free

Ahead of the release of King in Black, the next epic Marvel Comics event, the publisher is making seven issues of stories by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman completely free on Marvel Unlimited even to non-subscribers of the service. To mark the arrival of the event, the first five issues of Cates' Venom and the first two issues of Absolute Carnage are now free for fans everywhere, no subscription required. To read these seven comics, readers only need to download the Marvel Unlimited app (available for IOS and select Android devices) and get to reading. The issues will be available from today through December 14 just after the event begins.

Kicking off on December 2, Marvel's official synopsis for King in Black reads: "DARKNESS REIGNS! After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. Eddie Brock AKA Venom has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin, and VC’s Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!"

The event kicks off with King in Black #1 starting on Wednesday, December 2. In addition to the flagship King in Black series later this year, the event will stretch out into exclusive mini-series tie ins and even stories within some of Marvel's monthly books. December brings not only King in Black proper but also one shots King in Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom and King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1, mini-series King in Black: Namor, while also tying into Spider-Woman and Venom (naturally).

January sees the event continue with more King in Black, one shot King in Black: Black Knight, new mini-series King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage, and King in Black: Thunderbolts, and tie-ins to ongoing titles like Daredevil, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy, Savage Avengers, and S.W.O.R.D.

Readers that want more out of Marvel Unlimited after reading these comics have a unique opportunity available to them as a special promo is available at $60 for your first year. Subscribers gain instant access to the comics and storylines that will get you ready for the next definitive chapter in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s groundbreaking Venom run simply by using code HOLIDAY60 at checkout.