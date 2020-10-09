SWORD #2 Teases a Major Tie to "King in Black" Event

✖

We're over a year into the canon of "Dawn of X", an event that has completely subverted what fans thought they knew about Marvel's X-Men mythos. The latest series to join the roster of storytelling is S.W.O.R.D., which will take the new mutant status quo of Krakoa to the stars. The series was initially teed up in both Empyre Aftermath: Avengers and X of Swords: Creation, and will properly make its debut in December. If a new solicitation is any indication, it sounds like the team will quickly be thrown into a significant threat. Marvel recently announced details tied to S.W.O.R.D. #2, which will tie directly into the Venom-ized "King in Black" crossover event. You can check out the cover and solicitation below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

S.W.O.R.D. #2

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V - and can the Earth survive it?

According to Ewing, the threat of King in Black's cosmic arrival will have a unique impact on Krakoa and its various mutants, something that the writer has been having fun exploring.

"When Earth is attacked by an alien force for the first time since EMPYRE, you'd expect S.W.O.R.D. to be a part of it - and it's been a lot of fun working out Krakoa's response to this kind of crisis, and how it might differ from, say, Alpha Flight's reaction," Ewing said in a statement. "Also, it makes for a great opportunity to introduce the S.W.O.R.D. Division Head you didn't meet in #1..."

This iteration of S.W.O.R.D. will feature a line-up that includes Magneto, Abigail Brand, Cable, Frenzy, Wiz Kid, Fabian Cortez, Manifold, and more. Given the overwhelming response to S.W.O.R.D.'s initial announcement late last month, it will be interesting to see how the series further continues.

Will you be checking out S.W.O.R.D. #2 when it arrives in January? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!