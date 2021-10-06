Marvel’s What If Features Series First Post-Credit Scene

Marvel’s What If…? just got its first post-credits scene during the season finale. There’s always another story to be told and the Disney+ show gave a hint at one possible storyline for Season 2. Captain Carter was where this salvo of episodes started, so it only makes sense to have her bookend the series as well. After helping save the Multiverse with the other assorted Avengers, Cap is plopped back into her reality and continues on her mission with Black Widow. In the bowels of the ship they were searching, Nat has a surprise for her friend. Peggy Carter has been mourning the loss of Steve Rogers this entire time. Well, it seems as though both he and the Hydra Stomper armor are in one piece in this new world. However, they never show the man inside the suit, so who knows what he was put through when he was captured. You can imagine that Marvel is anxious to revisit her story at a later date.

What If…? executive producer Brad Winderbaum previously spoke to ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis about the anthology series. He explained why they kicked off the Disney+ show with Peggy over any other character.

“Peggy was top of mind early on,” Winderbaum explained. “In Bryan Andrews’s animatic that helped sell the show, there’s a scene between Steve and Peggy in the ’40s and part of it is that everyone loves Peggy Carter. Certainly behind the scenes. I mean, everyone loves the character and we’re always trying to think about ways to use her. But also Hayley. You’re excited to work with Hayley. So for many reasons, it became a focal point for us early on. And then, the characters, like everything else, they kind of take on a life of their own. They tell you where they want to go, when you’re doing it right anyway. That’s what happens. And it turns out Peggy has a lot to say. And a lot to do in What If…? world.”

Here’s a description of the series right here:

“Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. Bryan Andrews (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) executive produces and directs; AC Bradley (Netflix’s Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia) is head writer.”

