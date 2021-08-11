What If...? Director Hopes to See Live-Action Captain Carter Movie

✖

It's no secret continuity has become one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A tightly knit interconnected universe over the span of 24 movies and a handful of shows has provided fans something relatively easy to consume, especially when compared to the multiple timelines and universes of the Marvel Comics source material. Now that Marvel Studios is heading into the world on animation with Marvel's What If...?, the options are endless for what the Kevin Feige-led outfit can do with its future storytelling

We know Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will return in the first episode of What If...? as Captain Carter in a storyline where Peggy takes the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. If What If...? director Bryan Andrews gets his way, Atwell's new superhero will get her own live-action movie at one point or another.

"I know A.C. and I feel totally the same in this, and while we don’t know if this is necessarily going to happen, it would be amazing if they would just do a Captain Carter movie," Andrews recently told THR. "Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah."

We already know Carter is returning to What If...? in subsequent seasons of the show, thanks to producer Brad Winderbaum's previous comments at a press conference for the show.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said at the time. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

