Marvel's What If...? Storylines Could Result In Live Action Spinoffs

✖

Marvel’s What If…? heroes could be making their way to live-action in the near future. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum sat down with Inverse to talk about the infinite possibilities the DIsney+ series brings to the table. Looking at what the streaming platform has done in the early days of its existence with Star Wars, it’s not hard to imagine that some of the animated characters could make the leap to the big screen. Winderbaum certainly didn’t shut the door on it. There has already been some speculation among fans about what certain branding on toylines means for the series as a whole.

“All you have to do to prove that is look back at how many stories from the What If...? comics ended up in the main continuity of the comic universe,” Winderbaum explained. “My prediction is a similar thing could happen on the cinematic side as well.”

"The name is Captain Carter" 🇬🇧 Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' #WhatIf and get ready to see Peggy Carter in a whole new way when the Original Series, starts streaming August 11 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @freyabettsart. pic.twitter.com/HbItYsAkkI — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 3, 2021

Captain Carter is already a massive favorite online, and it wouldn’t be hard to see Marvel get Hayley Attwell to play the alternate reality version of Captain America in the movies or on the streaming platform soon. But, as with most things Marvel, it will really come down to audience demand and how much buzz builds around the characters as What If…? streams into people’s homes over the course of the next few weeks.

“We wanted each story to be able to be open and shut in that half an hour timeframe, but it's hard not to imagine more chapters with some of these characters,” the producer added. “I hope that one day we do get to see more adventures in some of these alternate timelines.”

Marvel describes the upcoming series down below:

"Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. Bryan Andrews (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) executive produces and directs; AC Bradley (Netflix's Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia) is head writer."

What are you looking forward to the most in What If? Would you like to see Captain Carter in a live-action project? Let us know down in the comments!