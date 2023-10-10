Marvel and Whatnot Team Up to Immortalize One Lucky Fan in an Avengers Comic

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and to celebrate, Marvel is teaming up with livestream shopping platform Whatnot to give one lucky fan a chance to join the team — at least in an Avengers comic. One fan will be immortalized on the cover of their very own Marvel Avengers comic.

According to Marvel and Whatnot, the winning fan will be depicted on the cover of the custom Marvel Comic alongside Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, and more while working with Marvel writers to shape the story itself. The book will be printed and released as a limited, collectible run with multiple cover variants each illustrated by superstar Marvel artists. For those attending New York Comic Con, fans will want to check out the Marvel Giveaway Livestream in partnership with Whatnot on Thursday, October 12th at 2 p.m. ET. Those not in attendance can tune in live to watch on Marvel LIVE! At New York Comic Con over on Marvel's YouTube or Twitch channels.

(Photo: Marvel/Whatnot)

To enter the giveaway, fans can use the Whatnot app by navigating to the Marketplace tab and clicking Drops. Then, just click into the Marvel x Whatnot drop-card and click enter. The giveaway is free to enter, but you'll need to enter before October 15th at 6 p.m. ET. You can check out the complete rules here.

But even if you don't want to join up with the Avengers, the livestream event is still fun for Marvel fans. During the event, Jordan Hembrough will be showing off rare collectibles that will be given away on Whatnot. Fans must be in the Whatnot stream to win via the Whatnot app.

Rob Liefeld Recently Revealed Whatnot Exclusive Captain America #1 Cover

Last month, legendary Marvel creator Rob Liefeld revealed his Captain America cover homage for Captain America 1. The cover is a Whatnot exclusive for New York Comic Con features a reference to the infamous Heroes Reborn cover.

"I just wanted to draw a big, bold Captain America. Here's the deal: They blew that up at the Heroes Reborn conference in New York City at Marvel Comics. Jim Lee and myself flew out to New York. That was the image and people kept saying 'Oh, look at that Captain America.' I didn't hear anything negative about that image until the 2000s. It was like somebody decided, 'I'll meme it. I'll do it!' I don't mind it either. It doesn't shake, rattle or roll me," Liefeld told ComicBook.com. "I'll tell you this, I did not do an homage to that cover for 27 years. I just did one. I finally agreed to do an homage of that Captain America cover for the new Captain America. For the first time at New York Comic Con. You will be getting it for the first time at New York Comic-Con. I'm not sure if they told me there's a foil edition of it. So, we've tricked it out. You didn't know that I was going to give you that answer when you asked that question and I didn't know you were gonna ask that question."

The Marvel Giveaway Livestream in partnership with Whatnot takes place Thursday, October 12th at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the event on Marvel LIVE! At New York Comic Con on Marvel's YouTube or Twitch channels and enter to win the Avengers giveaway via the Whatnot app.