Loki Season 2 Teases an Iconic Marvel Comics Romance

Loki's Season 2 premiere debuted on Thursday night, continuing the multiversal narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current saga. The sophomore season of the hit Disney+ series immediately debuted with high stakes, especially as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are both on the horizon. In and amongst that set up, the episode weaved in countless other storylines — including possibly teeing up a major Marvel Comics relationship. Spoilers for Loki's Season 2 premiere below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) navigates through the TVA headquarters, and accidentally stumbles upon a very peculiar audio recording. In it, a version of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) can be heard complimenting Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) — not only indicating that the two have met (or will meet at some point in the show's timey-wimey run), but they might have some sort of kinship to each other. Although we can't tell exactly who this Kang is — whether he's Victor Timely, who is confirmed to appear in Season 2, or another variant altogether — this hints that at least one version of the character has his sights set on Ravonna, mirroring their courtship in the comics.

Are Kang and Ravonna Together in the Comics?

When Ravonna first appeared in 1965's Avengers #23, she immediately became a part of Kang's web, as he sought to brutally take over the 40th century kingdom that she was the princess of. The only thing stopping him from doing so was his romantic feelings for Ravonna — which she initially did not reciprocate, even as he fought the Avengers in hopes of impressing her. Kang remained adamant that he and Ravonna belonged together, but that got complicated even further when she was shot in battle.

After Ravonna's death, Kang placed her into a stasis chamber and began to search the cosmos for a way to bring her back to life. He eventually got his answer during a tournament put on by the Grandmaster, which would grant the winner the power of either life and death. After Kang partially won the tournament, he decided to use the power of death in an (ill-fated) attempt to kill the Avengers — a decision that would later be relayed to Ravonna, after the Grandmaster revived her. This "Prime" version of Ravonna began to resent Kang, and decided to get revenge on him however possible. She became a vengeful assassin known as Terminatrix, becoming a foe to the Avengers and even to Kang himself multiple times over the years. Simultaneously, the other version of Ravonna partnered up with a "Prime" version of Kang in Limbo, where they had their own twisted romance.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

