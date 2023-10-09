New Disney What If? Variant Covers Celebrate Avengers and X-Men's 60th Anniversaries

Marvel Comics marks the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men with a new wave of Disney What If? variant covers.

By Cameron Bonomolo

What If... Mickey Mouse and friends were Earth's mightiest heroes who assembled as the Avengers, or the mutant members of the X-Men? Marvel Comics has revealed new additions to its Disney100 Variant Covers series featuring Disney's beloved characters — Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more — in action as Marvel's iconic superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor. The next batch of covers celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men, with Disney-fied homages to 1963's Avengers #1 and X-Men #1, and 1965's Avengers #16.

The first of the just-revealed Avengers and X-Men Disney100 What If? variants, which you can see below, will adorn issues of January's Amazing Spider-Man #41, February's Amazing Spider-Man #43, and March's Amazing Spider-Man #45. A total of 12 new Disney What If? variants will release throughout 2024, each available in color or black-and-white versions. Featuring art by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and Vitale Mangiatordi, the three new covers pay homage to the formation of the original Avengers and X-Men teams, as well as the new Avengers line-up that assembled Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver in the pages of Avengers #16.

disney100-what-if-avengers.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In 2022, Marvel Comics published its first wave of Disney What If? variant covers, featuring such milestone issues as Fantastic Four #1, The Incredible Hulk #1, Avengers #4, Secret Wars #1, and Amazing Spider-Man #300.

On Sale 1/3
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale 2/14
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale 3/6
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Vitale Mangiatordi

am-sm-41-disney-what-if-0.jpg
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

am-sm-43-disney-what-if.jpg
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Vitale Mangiatordi

am-sm-45-disney-what-if.jpg
