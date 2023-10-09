New Disney What If? Variant Covers Celebrate Avengers and X-Men's 60th Anniversaries

What If... Mickey Mouse and friends were Earth's mightiest heroes who assembled as the Avengers, or the mutant members of the X-Men? Marvel Comics has revealed new additions to its Disney100 Variant Covers series featuring Disney's beloved characters — Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more — in action as Marvel's iconic superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor. The next batch of covers celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men, with Disney-fied homages to 1963's Avengers #1 and X-Men #1, and 1965's Avengers #16.

The first of the just-revealed Avengers and X-Men Disney100 What If? variants, which you can see below, will adorn issues of January's Amazing Spider-Man #41, February's Amazing Spider-Man #43, and March's Amazing Spider-Man #45. A total of 12 new Disney What If? variants will release throughout 2024, each available in color or black-and-white versions. Featuring art by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and Vitale Mangiatordi, the three new covers pay homage to the formation of the original Avengers and X-Men teams, as well as the new Avengers line-up that assembled Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver in the pages of Avengers #16.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In 2022, Marvel Comics published its first wave of Disney What If? variant covers, featuring such milestone issues as Fantastic Four #1, The Incredible Hulk #1, Avengers #4, Secret Wars #1, and Amazing Spider-Man #300.

On Sale 1/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale 2/14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale 3/6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Vitale Mangiatordi