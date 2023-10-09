Greg Pak To Write Lilo & Stitch Comic For Dynamite

Writer Greg Pak and artist Giulia Giacomino will launch a new, ongoing comics series based on the beloved Disney movie Lilo & Stitch. Set following the events of the iconic 2002 animated film, Experiment 626 -- the alien also known as Stitch -- has found his place in Hawaii with his 'ohana, which includes his best friend Lilo, Lilo's older sister Nani, Nani's boyfriend David, the aliens Dr. Jumba and Agent Pleakley, and social worker Cobra Bubbles. According to Dynamite's announcement, "With the support of this extended found family, Lilo and Stitch are learning to somewhat moderate their sometimes destructive impulses with a new sense of responsibility."

That is, until a new threat comes hunting for Stitch in the form of mysterious, giant robots seeking samples of Stitch's DNA for their own nefarious purposes. The series' main question is, will Stitch be able to protect his home and loved ones? And how can he ever be reunited with his 'ohana if his presence always seems to endanger them?

"The Lilo & Stitch movie blew me away back in the day with its gorgeous, organic animation and its hugely fun sci-fi elements," said Pak in a statement. "But above all else, I loved its focus on the everyday struggles of an incredibly relatable family on the edge and a little girl and a little monster who somehow manage to save each other. It's a thrill to have the chance to work on this new series with this tremendous team."

The kickoff to this first American Lilo & Stitch comic series features covers from four notable artists. David Nakayama delivers an incredible surf's up scene of the titular duo; Joshua Middleton depicts a quieter moment of embrace back on the beach; Jennifer L. Meyer's ethereal, dream-like style showcases the beautiful landscapes of Hawaii and Stitch's rocking guitar skills; and Craig Rousseau contributes a cool color bleed cover.

Lilo & Stitch #1 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' November 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in January 2023. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more.