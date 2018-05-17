‘Deadpool 2’ Pokes Fun at Creator Rob Liefeld

Deadpool 2, which paraded into theaters this weekend, gave fans even more self-aware fourth-wall breaks than its predecessor. But it's safe to say that one tongue-in-cheek joke was the best among them.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below! Only look if you want to know!

The film's second act saw Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruiting mutants for his X-Force, with the goal of helping Russell Collins (Julian Dennison) escape from a prison transport van. One of mutants recruited to the team is Domino (Zazie Beetz), who shares that her superpowers are that she's very lucky.

Deadpool doesn't really understand this skillset, and refuses to believe that Domino has any actual powers. The two continue to argue about it quite a bit, even as Domino is the only other X-Force member to survive the team's unnecessarily-fatal skydiving attempt. As Domino (successfully) attempts to retrieve the fan, Deadpool continues to remark about how he doesn't understand her "imaginary" superpowers. He then questions who would have come up with a female hero with these powers, saying that it's "probably a guy who can't draw feet".

As Marvel fans know, this is a pretty clever homage to Rob Liefeld, who created Domino, Deadpool, and Cable. Aside from bringing plenty of fan-favorite characters to life, Liefeld has become somewhat-notorious for the way that he depicts feet -- or, rather, the way that he sometimes goes to great lengths to hide characters' feet. While evidence of Liefeld actually drawing feet has become more prominent over the years, the joke has still lived on, making its appearance in Deadpool 2 even better.

Of course, the reference is all in good fun, especially considering the fact that Liefeld receives special thanks within the film's credit. And the fan-favorite creator actually had a very emotional response to seeing his characters brought to life.

"I cried at the end of Deadpool 2," Liefeld tweeted earlier this month. "Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I'm referencing."

"I wiped those tears away as fast as I could before the lights came up because I couldn't have everyone going 'Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?' Movie is a blast," Liefeld continued. "Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!"

What did you think of Deadpool 2's Rob Liefeld joke? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.