Did Marvel Just Make Cable a Spaceknight?

Marvel Comics launched its new Dawn fo X Cable series last week with Cable #1 by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto. This series already focuses on a younger Cable than most fans are used to (though the old school Cable may be on his way back). But the first issue of the series suggests and even more surprising path ahead for Cable. In this issue, Cable discovers an ancient artifact with ties to a faction from the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. The time-traveling mutant could soon be joining the ranks of the Spaceknights. SPOILERS for Cable #1 by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto follow.

Since the events of Extermination, where young Cable killed old Cable, a lot has changed in Cable’s life. He’s worked with old Cable’s former team, X-Force. Then Professor X changed the world and founded the mutant nation of Krakoa. Cable lives there now and, for a while, he worked with Kwannon and X-23, as seen in Fallen Angels.

Now he’s enjoying life on Krakoa, hanging out with mutants his own age and living with the rest of the Summers family on the moon. In Cable #1, we see Cable working with Armor and Pixie to save a young mutant who wandered into Monster Island territory. To save the mutant, they have to subdue a massive beast. Cable notices a piece of metal sticking out of the monster’s paw. He pulls it out, which is enough to calm the beast. A closer look reveals that the piece of metal is actually a sizable sword.

A flash in Cable’s mind reveals the sword is called the Light of Galidor. It once belonged to Morn, the first Spaceknight. He was slain and the sword was lost. But now Cable recovering the weapon has alerted the view remaining Spaceknights to its presence. They’re now headed towards Earth.

Cable #1

JAN200826

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

THE DAWN OF REBELLION!

Cable was a grizzled old veteran of the wars to save the future… and he will be again. But for now, he’s a young mutant living in paradise leading a life of adventure! Nathan Summers, son of two of the most powerful mutants on Krakoa, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion… so why not start now? Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL) and Phil Noto (STAR WARS, POE DAMERON) bring us young Cable as we’ve never seen him before!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99