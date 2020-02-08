Marvel’s Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani’s Dad Has Photo of His Shirtless Son on His Socks

The Eternals is set to be one of the first films released in Marvel’s Phase Four and it will feature a star-studded cast, most of which will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. One of the big names on the line-up is Kumali Nanjiani, the actor/comedian best known for Silicon Valley and The Big Sick. Back in December, Nanjiani posted a photo of his incredible body transformation, which not only went viral but earned the actor a 10-year free PornHub subscription. Recently, Nanjiani took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo from a recent visit to his parent’s house. Apparently, the soon-to-be Marvel star’s dad put the photo of a jacked Nanjiani on a pair of socks.

“Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks,” Nanjiani wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks. pic.twitter.com/35o1rbPeu5 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 8, 2020

Marvel’s Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao and was written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. In addition to Nanjiani, who is playing Kingo in the film, the sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with McHugh, who said the filming experience was “completely insane.”

“Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane,” McHugh shared. “The budget and the [production] level, they’re so extravagant on so many things, and the people I’ve worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime. I had the greatest experience on that film and, oh my gosh, I cannot wait to see the final product, because when you’re filming that, it needs a lot of special effects and things and so you really don’t get to see the full scale and all of that coming together until you see the final edit and I’m so excited.”

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.