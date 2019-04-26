Marvel’s Hercules Gets New Costume

The Marvel Comics version of Hercules has a new costume, designed for Avengers No Road Home courtesy of artist Sean Izaakse. He tweeted not just the design but some commentary, which you can see below. “I did like 13 designs before I got to this one,” Izaakse admitted. “Ask anyone who’s worked with me, and they’ll tell you I’m so super critical and a complete monster when I’m doing character designs. And the more I like the character the harder I am on myself. I’ll share some of the other designs that I didn’t like sometime this weekend. Anyway, the two things I keep in mind the most when designing costumes is: 1. What will look iconic. 2. Keep it simple enough for artists of all types to draw panel to panel.”

You can see more of his commentary if you follow the thread of the tweet. The timing of Herc’s design change is interesting: recently, a rumor emerged that Hercules will be one of the lead characters in Marvel Studios’s planned Eternals movie, which reportedly will star Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani. Producer Kevin Feige is confident to explore this franchise for the future, revealing to Collider that it has the potential to expand across centuries in the MCU.

Sooo it’s been over a week so figure I can share this now. The new design I did for Hercules in Avengers No Road home. pic.twitter.com/NiqKGnnbLJ — Sean Izaakse (@SeanIzaakse) April 25, 2019

“Everything after [Avengers] Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Feige previously said

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.”

Added Feige, “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

We’ll see what Marvel does with The Eternals in the future. Perhaps we’ll get our first tease when Avengers: Endgame has been out for more than a few hours.

