Marvel's Ironheart Episode Count Revealed

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving full steam ahead, as the franchise prepares to bring a number of movies and Disney+ exclusive TV shows to life. Among those is an Ironheart solo series, which was announced at Disney's Investor Day late last year, and will bring to life the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). On Tuesday, news broke that the Ironheart series has officially found a head writer, in the form of poet, educator, and playwright Chinaka Hodge. In The Hollywood Reporter's write-up of the news, it was confirmed that Ironheart is set to be a six-episode series.

The topic of episode numbers for Marvel's Disney+ shows has been somewhat of a source of speculation, after WandaVision boasted 9 half-hour episodes and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had six hour-long episodes.

"We're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview earlier this year. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

Ironheart will follow the journey of Riri, a teenage girl who is a genius inventor, and goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. While a hypothetical Ironheart series has been rumored to be in development for quite some time, the confirmation of it — along with Thorne's casting — definitely came as a pleasant surprise to Marvel fans. And according to Thorne, that feeling stretched to her own experience of being cast in the role as well.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

